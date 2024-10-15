Married couple plead guilty to abusing six-year-old boy

TAIPING: A married couple pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to abusing a six-year-old boy.

The 48-year-old man, who is the victim’s biological father and his wife, 33, who is the boy’s stepmother, made the plea before Judge Nabisha Ibrahim.

They are charged as persons having the care of the boy to have exposed the child to physical injury at a house in Ladang Kalumpang, Bagan Serai between February and Oct 10 this year.

They are charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, and face a maximum fine of RM20,000 or imprisonment not exceeding 10 years or both upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Yan Yi did not offer bail to both accused for fear that they would disturb the victim as the boy was still staying with them.

Lawyer Varpal Singh Sago, from the National Legal Aid Foundation, representing the couple, applied for bail of RM5,000 for each of the accused.

He said the male accused works as a mechanic with a monthly income of RM2,200 and was supporting four children, while the woman was suffering from depression and receiving psychiatric treatment at Parit Buntar Hospital.

The court did not set bail for the male accused but ordered his wife to be referred to a psychiatrist for mental health examination and set Nov 14 for mention.