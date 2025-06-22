Massive blaze destroys paper factory

PETALING JAYA: A fire broke out at a paper manufacturing factory in Puchong yesterday afternoon, destroying a large portion of the premises.

Videos of thick black smoke billowing from the factory, which is located in Kampung Lembah Kinrara, were shared on social media platforms.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said the Puchong Fire and Rescue station received a distress call at 12.15pm and a team was despatched a few minutes later.

“Firefighters arrived at the scene at 12.22pm, with personnel from the Subang Jaya, Seri Kembangan and Jalan Penchala stations also despatched to assist.

“The factory was severely damaged in the blaze, with approximately 80% of the building gutted.”

A spokesperson from the Puchong Fire and Rescue station said the cause of the fire and damages are being ascertained and investigations are ongoing.