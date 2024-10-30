MBPP demolishes illegal foodstall on walkway

GEORGE TOWN: A food stall run and operated by foreigners at a walkway in Farlim here was demolished by the Penang City Council (MBPP) today.

MBPP, in a Facebook post, stated that the stall was demolished because it was an illegal structure.

“From intelligence and monitoring carried out by the council, the food stall was operated by foreigners and check conducted at the site found food waste and oil was thrown into the public drain, causing the drain to become blocked,“ it said.

It said the stall was demolished in an integrated operation involving its Licensing Department, Enforcement Department, Municipal Services Department and Engineering Department, as well as Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Penang Water Supply Corporation.

According to MBPP, they have also cleaned the area, as well as the drain to ensure smooth flow of the water.