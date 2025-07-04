MBPP shuts 4 George Town eateries over hygiene violations

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has temporarily closed four food establishments in George Town after uncovering severe hygiene violations, including rat infestations and unsanitary food handling practices.

The enforcement action followed surprise inspections conducted as part of the council’s ongoing cleanliness operations.

Under By-Law 38(1) of the MPPP Food Establishment By-Laws 1991, the affected eateries must remain shut for 14 days, from July 3 to July 16, to address the substandard conditions.

MBPP disclosed that inspectors found rat droppings and nests in kitchen and storage areas, posing significant contamination risks.

The council also noted that some food handlers lacked mandatory typhoid vaccinations, heightening the potential spread of Salmonella Typhi, the bacteria responsible for typhoid fever.

Several workers were observed violating basic hygiene protocols, such as improper use of aprons and head coverings, further endangering public health.

MBPP emphasized the importance of strict compliance with food safety regulations to protect consumers.

The council’s Facebook post stated, “The inspection also revealed rat nests and droppings in the kitchens and food storage areas.”

Authorities urged food operators to prioritize cleanliness and adhere to health guidelines to avoid similar penalties.

Customers were advised to remain vigilant and report any hygiene concerns to MBPP for immediate action. - Bernama