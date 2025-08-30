MCBA bars 12 bogus tourists at Bukit Kayu Hitam checkpoint

ALOR SETAR: The Malaysian Checkpoints and Border Agency (MCBA) issued twelve Notices of Refusal of Entry against foreigners suspected of being bogus tourists at the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex yesterday.

Bukit Kayu Hitam MCBA Commander SAC Mohd Nasaruddin M Nasir said the individuals violated Section 8(3) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 through various infractions.

These violations included lacking valid visas, failing to comply with required break of stay periods, and having questionable travel purposes.

Twelve individuals received refusal notices comprising nine Sri Lankans and three Thai nationals.

The group included eight Sri Lankan men, one Sri Lankan woman, and three Thai women.

Authorities ordered them to return to their country of origin via the same entry point immediately.

Enforcement actions followed existing standard operating procedures and departmental circulars precisely.

No seizures occurred during this particular enforcement operation against the tourists.

Investigations identified no criminal elements requiring further enforcement action.

MCBA separately confiscated 344.96 kilograms of food products at the same checkpoint on Thursday.

These products lacked valid import documentation and carried non-compliant labels under the Food Act 1983.

Officers discovered the items during an inspection at the ICQS bus lane between 4.20 pm and 11.50 pm.

The seized items have an estimated value of five thousand ringgit and will be disposed of after thirty days.

No arrests were made during the food products seizure operation according to established procedures. – Bernama