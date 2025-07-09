MCMC and SDEC boost Sarawak digital connectivity with SMART600 project

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) have formalised a partnership to accelerate digital connectivity in Sarawak through the SMART600 Project.

The agreement, signed today, focuses on expanding 4G coverage in remote areas using the Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) Radio Access Network (RAN) Sharing model.

Under the agreement, the Sarawak government, via SDEC, will fund the construction of new telecommunications towers, while MCMC and participating telcos—CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, and YTL Communications—will cover operational costs.

“This joint financing model ensures that towers in Sarawak’s remote areas can continue to operate despite geographical and economic challenges,“ stated MCMC and SDEC in a joint release.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by MCMC chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din and SDEC CEO Datuk Sudarnoto Osman at MCMC’s headquarters.

To date, 587 4G towers have been completed, with 431 already activated using MOCN technology.

The remaining towers will be progressively brought online. The SMART600 project aims to construct 600 towers in two phases, delivering high-quality 4G services to over 1,000 rural locations.

This initiative is expected to benefit around 180,000 residents in underserved communities.

The project will enhance internet access for data-heavy applications such as AI, video streaming, and IoT, bridging the digital gap between urban and rural Sarawak.

Key areas covered include Belaga, Marudi, Sungai Belawai, Kapit, and Sungai Encheremin.

Telcos will share infrastructure and spectrum under MCMC and MySRBN supervision, ensuring efficient service delivery under the SMART600 initiative.