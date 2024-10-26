MCMC forms global alliances to elevate Malaysia’s healthcare access, innovation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has established a strategic collaboration with three international organisations to address healthcare challenges facing the nation.

In a statement, MCMC said that this partnership, announced today at the MCMC Future Healthcare Frontier Pavilion during the Malaysia International Healthcare (MIH) Megatrends 2024 Conference, involves the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) and the British High Commission (BHC).

This collaboration is seen as a major milestone in Malaysia’s healthcare landscape, tackling pressing issues such as the rise of non-communicable diseases like diabetes and hypercholesterolemia, a rapidly ageing population and limited healthcare access in rural areas.

According to MCMC, Malaysia’s healthcare system faces substantial challenges as the elderly demographic is projected to nearly equal the youth population by 2040.

“In rural areas, insufficient infrastructure and a shortage of healthcare professionals further widen the existing gap.

“This partnership aims to bridge this gap by leveraging advanced technology and expertise from the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom to improve healthcare delivery quality for all Malaysians,” the statement read.

MCMC believes that the involvement of USTDA, Austrade and BHC will accelerate the adoption of innovative solutions and bring in global expertise to foster innovation, stimulate growth and attract foreign direct investment.

This initiative also positions Malaysia as a premier healthcare tourism destination while strengthening the local healthcare ecosystem.

MCMC said this approach aligns with the ongoing 5G rollout by telecommunications companies, opening avenues for expanding telemedicine services and integrating wearable health devices.

“The entry of international healthcare leaders into Malaysia’s market will also drive local advancements by introducing the latest technology through innovative solutions.

“As a result, this enhanced expertise will encourage private hospitals to elevate their services, making the healthcare sector more competitive in the future,” it added.

The MIH Megatrends 2024, a three-day event that began yesterday, has attracted over 4,000 participants, including healthcare professionals, industry leaders, government officials, investors and members of the public eager to explore the latest trends shaping the future of healthcare.

The event is organised by the Health Ministry (MOH) in partnership with KPJ Healthcare and strategic partner, MCMC.

Present at the event today were Ministry of Communications secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and MCMC chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din.