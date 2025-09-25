MCMC proposes ABU secretariat to drive 5G broadcast in Asia Pacific

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is proposing the establishment of a dedicated coordinating secretariat within the Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) to advance 5G Broadcast technology in the region.

MCMC Deputy Managing Director (Development) Eneng Faridah Iskandar stated that the secretariat could act as a central hub for research, standardisation, pilot initiatives, and training programmes.

She explained that this hub would help ensure the emerging technology develops in a harmonised and sustainable manner across Asia Pacific.

“The success of 5G broadcast across the region will require strong collaboration and active information sharing among ASEAN member states,“ she said in her closing remarks at the 5G Broadcast Conference.

Eneng Faridah added that pooling knowledge, technical know-how, and regulatory experience can accelerate adoption and minimise duplication.

She emphasised that such collaboration would ensure the benefits of this technology are widely shared.

Earlier, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the government has begun exploring the potential of 5G Broadcast technology to complement the national broadcasting sector.

5G Broadcast technology is the latest evolution in telecommunications, allowing content to be transmitted directly to mobile devices without relying on traditional internet connections.

Unlike conventional mobile networks that rely on two-way communication, 5G Broadcast enables simultaneous one-to-many transmission with high quality and wider coverage.

This transmission utilises the Ultra High Frequency (UHF) spectrum typically allocated for terrestrial television. – Bernama