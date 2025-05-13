PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Communications, through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), removed 10,493 pieces of fake content and 30,427 scam-related items circulating on online platforms between January and April 15 this year.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said the statistics show that the public can no longer afford to passively read and accept information without first verifying and identifying the content.

“Today, most of us obtain information directly from the internet, and that in itself is not wrong. In line with technological advancement, we are adapting to progress.

“However, consuming and accepting information online requires today’s society to be more digitally literate. This means not all information received via today’s technologies can be accepted at face value,” she said during the 2025 Communications Ministry-level “Let’s Read Together” programme held here today.

Also present were Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj and deputy editor-in-chief (economic news service) Azlina Aziz.

Teo said that to ensure accurate information dissemination, the MADANI Government is prioritising safe internet usage among children through the implementation of the Safe Internet Campaign this year.

“MCMC is stepping up the Safe Internet Campaign rollout to both primary and secondary schools, as well as all public universities nationwide by the end of the year.

“This campaign aims to raise awareness among students on the risks and challenges of the digital space,” she said, adding that the campaign has already been implemented in nine schools as of May 1.

On the “Let’s Read Together” programme, she said reading is not merely a leisure activity but a way to sharpen the mind, develop empathy and train critical thinking. A reading society, she added, leads to citizens who are knowledgeable, aware of issues, and grounded in values.

“In our country, which comprises various races and cultures, reading must be at the core of nation-building. Reading about the culture, traditions and beliefs of others helps us understand the meaning of diversity and cultivate mutual respect.

“Through reading, we can also shape a strong national identity and nurture mutual respect among different communities,” she said.

She also praised the BERNAMA Digital Library for actively promoting reading culture through initiatives like physical and electronic book lending under its Library Usage Promotion activities.

“I urge everyone to nourish our minds through reading because it is through reading that we form critical and rational thinking, and ultimately nurture a knowledgeable and innovative citizenry.

“Reading helps prevent people from being easily misled by the negative content that spreads in the digital space,” she added.