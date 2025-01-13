BERA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) took down 8,756 cyberbullying-related content in 2024.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching stated that this figure marks a significant increase compared to the previous year, which saw the removal of 1,763 such content.

“We must exercise greater caution and wisdom when using digital platforms and always uphold ethical communication. Remember to think before you click and verify before sharing.

“Cyberbullying has a profoundly negative impact on victims. All of us share the responsibility of promoting a safer, more positive, and harmonious digital environment,” she said during a speech at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Rok in Bera as part of her working visit today.

Teo also noted that students at the school had been introduced to the Klik Dengan Bijak advocacy programme, which promotes positive, ethical, safe, and responsible online behaviour through interactive activities and games under the Celik Rimba initiative.

She stated that MCMC conducted 46 Klik Dengan Bijak programmes, engaging over 17,000 participants in Pahang last year.

“I am highly optimistic that through this programme we can train ourselves to be responsible, ethical, and discerning telecommunication users, ensuring the delivery of fast, accurate, and precise information,” she said.

Regarding the development of telecommunication infrastructure in Orang Asli areas within the Bera constituency, she highlighted that five new towers have been completed in Kampung Bukit Rok, Kampung Bukit Gemuruh, and Kampung Sungai Tuang, and are now fully operational.

Two additional towers are under construction in Kampung Gaquyah and Kampung Kuin Lenguit as part of the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA), she added.

Teo added that she had requested MCMC to collaborate with relevant government agencies to identify new Orang Asli settlements and villages facing telecommunication access issues for future project planning.

She emphasised that the ministry remains committed to ensuring that every Malaysian nationwide has access to quality telecommunication and internet services.

Earlier, she conducted a 4G service quality test at a JENDELA tower and spent time interacting with students at the school.