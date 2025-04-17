Media prevented from covering case of student injured in road dispute

KAJANG: The media was barred from covering a case involving a man charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with causing hurt to a secondary school student during a road dispute.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Datin Kalmizah Salleh applied for the gag order during bail proceedings after the charge was read out against the accused before Magistrate Fatin Dayana Jalil.

“The prosecution is requesting a gag order to prevent any party, including the media, from publishing, broadcasting or disseminating anything related to this case until the case is settled,” she said with no reason given for the request.

Lawyer Mohammad Syarifuddin Zaid, representing the accused, did not object to the prosecution’s request.

The court allowed the request by the prosecution and media members who were in the public gallery to cover the case, then left the courtroom.

Yesterday, the media received a notification and invitation to cover the case at the Kajang Court.

On March 14, police arrested a 39-year-old man to assist in the investigation after a video went viral on social media showing a student suffering a broken nose after being hit in a road dispute in Saujana Impian, Kajang.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abd Yusof said the 17-year-old victim lodged a police report at 9.24 pm on the day, claiming that he was hit by the suspect at around 2.15 pm.

The victim sought treatment at the Kajang Hospital and was confirmed to have suffered a fractured nose bridge. Investigations also found that the teenager did not have a driving licence and had been issued a traffic summons.