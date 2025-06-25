Mediation centre sets further session in Chow-Ramasamy defamation row over Batu Kawan deal

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Court Mediation Centre has fixed July 2 for a further mediation session between Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and former Deputy Chief Minister II Dr P. Ramasamy in relation to defamation proceedings stemming from the disputed Batu Kawan land deal.

Counsel for Dr Ramasamy, Dr Shamsher Thind Singh, confirmed that an e-review is scheduled for tomorrow before Sessions Court Judge Helmi Ghani to provide an update on the proceedings.

“The new date was fixed as both parties needed to confirm something. Today is the second mediation session after the first one on April 14,“ he said when contacted today.

Chow has likewise confirmed that mediation proceedings are still underway, with the next session scheduled for July 2.

“Today’s mediation involved defamation suits stemming from the cancelled land deal between Penang Development Corporation (PDC) and Umech Land Sdn Bhd.

“Dr Ramasamy filed the first defamation suit against me, while PDC filed the second suit against Dr Ramasamy,” he said.

Today’s proceeding was presided over by mediator S Selvaranjini, with Datuk V Sithambaram representing Chow and PDC.

The mediation concerns remarks made by Chow about the now-aborted land transaction between the PDC and Umech Land.

Ramasamy initiated defamation proceedings against Chow on July 18 last year, over a statement published on Chow’s official Facebook page on Oct 3, 2023, which Ramasamy alleges gravely damaged his reputation.