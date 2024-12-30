KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) has appointed Sheikh Farouk Sheikh Mohamed as its chief executive, effective Jan 1, 2025.

In a statement today, MEF said that with over 20 years of experience in corporate leadership, finance, and strategic business management, Sheikh Farouk is well-positioned to lead MEF into a dynamic future.

“Sheikh Farouk will spearhead MEF’s advocacy for employers, drive progressive labour policies, and foster collaborations with key stakeholders to support Malaysia’s economic growth,” it said.

MEF’s president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Husman praised Sheikh Farouk’s credentials, stating that his extensive leadership experience, global perspective, and strategic acumen make him the ideal choice to lead the federation during this transformative period.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sheikh Farouk to MEF and are confident his leadership will elevate MEF’s role as a trusted voice for employers in Malaysia,” he said.

Meanwhile, the federation also announced the transition of Datuk Shamsuddin Bardan, who has dedicated more than 40 years to MEF, including 25 years as executive director, into an advisory role. He will continue to provide strategic counsel and guidance.

“It has been an incredible honour to lead MEF and contribute to Malaysia’s economy. I am excited to continue serving in this advisory capacity and look forward to supporting the federation’s future growth and success,” said Shamsuddin, reflecting on his tenure.