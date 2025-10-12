Melaka drainage upgrade to end Kampung Chetti flooding issues

MELAKA: Kampung Chetti in Jalan Gajah Berang has received an allocation exceeding RM100,000 from the Housing and Local Government Ministry for drainage system and facility upgrades.

Kota Melaka Member of Parliament Khoo Poay Tiong stated the project aims to resolve recurring flash floods and will commence after Deepavali celebrations.

He explained that flash floods have long affected Kampung Chetti due to its outdated drainage system.

Khoo expressed gratitude to Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming for approving the allocation during a press conference following the Deepavali Festive Charity event.

The allocation will additionally fund road resurfacing outside the community hall to support more social and cultural activities.

Khoo also contributed RM10,000 from his parliamentary allocation to the Sri Muthu Mariamman Temple in conjunction with Deepavali.

Separately, he urged the government and Petronas Gas Bhd to conduct regular inspections of underground gas pipelines in Taman Merdeka.

This precaution follows the gas explosion incident in Putra Heights, Selangor, last April.

Khoo highlighted that Taman Merdeka is among Melaka’s largest residential and industrial areas within his constituency.

He emphasised that regular inspections are crucial for resident safety as the pipelines were installed approximately eight years ago. – Bernama