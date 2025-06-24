Melaka draw up plans to address flooding in Bemban state constituency

JASIN: Flooding problems that frequently affect several areas in the Bemban state constituency are expected to be resolved by next year through the implementation of short-term and long-term solutions.

State Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Rais Yasin said some of the flood-prone areas identified included Kampung Asam Kumbang, Lubuk Kasau and Tehel.

“This includes various immediate measures undertaken, such as river deepening and the construction of embankments by housing developers at Sungai Asam Kumbang to ensure smoother water flow.

“The state government, through the relevant departments, will also carry out follow-up actions such as installing stone-filled wire cages in the area to reduce the risk of overflow during heavy rains and to prevent riverbank erosion,” he told reporters here today.

He said this after officiating the Jasin Municipal Council (MPJ) Prihatin di Hatiku Programme in conjunction with the Bemban state constituency’s ‘Wakil Rakyat Untuk Rakyat’ (WRUR) programme.

Meanwhile, he said the issue of renewing electronic cigarette or vape business licences in the state would be coordinated at the Melaka State Executive Council (MMKN) level soon.

He said they are gathering information from all local authorities (PBT) in the state regarding vape sales premises that have not renewed their business licences.