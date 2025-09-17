Melaka police arrest drug pusher, seize RM35,000 in narcotics

ALOR GAJAH: Melaka police have arrested an individual after discovering more than two kilogrammes of drugs believed to be heroin and syabu worth about RM35,000 hidden inside a car at Jalan Industri Rumbia, here.

Alor Gajah District Police acting chief DSP Azrul Mohamed said the 31-year-old suspect was detained at about 6.10 am on Sept 12 by a police team from the Melaka Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID).

“Further inspection of the Honda Jazz found 1,500 transparent plastic packets suspected to contain heroin weighing 2,129.30 grammes.

“Also found were 100 transparent plastic packets containing substances believed to be syabu weighing 96 grammes, bringing the total seizure value to about RM35,000,” he said in a statement here today.

Azrul said police also seized a Benelli 150 motorcycle worth about RM5,000.

Melaka police urge the public to continue channelling information related to drug trafficking activities in their respective areas via the NCID hotline at 012-2087222.