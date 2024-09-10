Melaka recovers from floods, drop in number of evacuees in other states

KUALA LUMPUR: Melaka has fully recovered from the floods, following the closure of a temporary relief centre which housed 22 people since Sunday, at 1.30 pm today, while several other states showed a drop in the number of evacuees as of 4 pm.

The Melaka Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat, in a statement, said that the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tehel in Jasin was closed after all evacuees from Kampung Parit Lampong and Kampung Tanjong Laboh were allowed to return to their homes this morning, following confirmation that the situation was safe.

In JOHOR, two centres, at Dewan Kampung Kolam Air in Kluang and Kompleks Muafakat Kampung Sungai Pinggan in Pontian, were also closed, reducing the number of evacuees in the state to 264 as of 4 pm, down from 496 reported this morning.

State JPBN chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, in a statement, said that the remaining evacuees are sheltering in four operational centres: SK Seri Anom, SK Parit Markom in Pontian, SK Sungai Linau in Kluang, and SK Seri Bunut in Batu Pahat.

KEDAH also reported a decline in the number of evacuees, with 2,379 individuals recorded as of 4 pm, down from 2,505 reported this morning.

State Civil Defence Force deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said that all evacuees are being accommodated in 20 relief centres across four districts: Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, and Pendang.

“In Kubang Pasu, a total of 813 individuals are housed in nine relief centres; in Kota Setar, 818 individuals from 257 families are accommodated in six centres; in Pokok Sena, 409 individuals from 143 families, are sheltered in three centres; and in Pendang, 339 individuals from 86 families are being housed in two relief centres.

“Meanwhile, the five relief centres which were opened in Baling district, yesterday, were closed at 10 am today, as all evacuees have been allowed to return home following the receding water levels,” he said in a statement, today.

In PERAK, the state JBPN Secretariat reported a continued decrease in the number of evacuees, with only 128 individuals remaining in two relief centres in Kerian district, this afternoon.

It added that the Dewan Serbaguna Padang Tembak, in Hilir Perak district, was closed at 1.30 pm today.

“A total of 71 individuals from 20 families, are currently being sheltered at SK Changkat Lobak, while 57 individuals from 17 families have been placed at SK Parit Haji Aman in Bagan Serai,” it said.

Meanwhile, in SELANGOR, all relief centres accommodating evacuees in Kuala Selangor were closed at 1.15 pm today, but remain on standby for any potential emergencies.

In PERLIS, the number of flood-affected individuals has decreased to 678, from 203 families, as of 4 pm, down from 686 victims, from 225 families, reported this morning.

State APM director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud said that five centres are still operational to house all evacuees, with three located in Arau and two in Kangar.

In Arau, the centres include SK Kubang Gajah, SK Guar Nangka, and SK Arau, while in Kangar, the centres are SK Sena and SK Bintong.