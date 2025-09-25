Melaka Socso issues 125 compounds to non-compliant employers in 2024

ALOR GAJAH: The Melaka Social Security Organisation issued 125 compounds totalling 80,000 Malaysian ringgit and conducted 93 prosecutions against employers in the state from January to September this year.

State Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem confirmed the figures represent an increase compared to last year’s 90 compounds amounting to 53,500 Malaysian ringgit and 58 prosecutions.

He stated that most offences involved employers failing to protect workers by not making Socso contributions or delaying employee registration.

“The investigation and enforcement process is carried out continuously to ensure workers’ welfare is always protected,“ he told reporters after the Socso Friendly Relations Programme with Melaka Media 2025.

Melaka Socso also disbursed 17.29 million Malaysian ringgit in benefits to 5,895 recipients from January to August this year.

The Temporary Disablement Benefit recorded the highest payment of 9.43 million Malaysian ringgit across 4,367 cases.

Permanent Disablement Benefit payments reached 5.26 million Malaysian ringgit for 447 cases while Dependants’ Benefit included 21 cases with total payments of 37,999 Malaysian ringgit.

Invalidity Pension amounted to 329,367 Malaysian ringgit across 168 cases and the Survivors’ Pension scheme paid 545,914 Malaysian ringgit across 315 cases.

Medical Benefits involved 577 cases with payments totalling 1.68 million Malaysian ringgit.

Ngwe funded 24 part-time and contract media practitioners to be covered under the Self-Employed Social Security Scheme for one year.

He advised self-employed individuals to participate in the scheme under the Self-Employment Social Security Act 2017.

“This scheme aims to provide social security protection to the self-employed who are not covered by the formal sector,“ he said. – Bernama