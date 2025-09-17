Melaka to launch special children’s sports event from next year

MELAKA: The Melaka government will introduce a dedicated sports event for special children starting next year as part of expanded sports development programmes.

State Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee chairman Datuk VP Shanmugam confirmed Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh recently called for sports initiatives specifically for this group.

This new initiative will provide children with Down syndrome and other disabilities opportunities to participate in sporting activities matching their abilities.

Melaka currently hosts three major events including the Melaka Games, State Secretary’s Office Games, and Uniformed Bodies Games.

The Special Children’s Games will become the fourth major sporting event in the state from next year.

The state government will collaborate with associations representing special children to identify suitable sports and gather participant data.

Initial implementation will occur at the state constituency level with potential expansion to parliamentary and national levels based on response.

This initiative aims to encourage sports participation among children with special needs while building their confidence.

It will also foster a spirit of inclusion within the broader society through structured sporting opportunities. – Bernama