Melaka to strengthen flood mitigation strategies with comprehensive study

JASIN: The Melaka government is set to undertake a comprehensive study aimed at identifying effective solutions to tackle flood issues, particularly in low-lying areas.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said unpredictable weather patterns of late have led to unexpected flood situations.

“Such occurrences are rare, but the erratic weather has resulted in floods that significantly alter the landscape and structures of the affected areas.

“Therefore, a study will be conducted to provide us with insights for improvement strategies that can help prevent flood risks,” he told reporters after visiting the temporary evacuation centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Dang Anum in Merlimau today.

Also present were state secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad and Merlimau assemblyman Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh.

In addition, Ab Rauf said the Melaka government will distribute emergency aid of RM300 to all families affected by the recent floods in Jasin.

He also urged parents to closely monitor their children’s activities to prevent any unfortunate incidents.

“I call on the people of Melaka, especially those living in flood-prone areas, to remain vigilant, as weather forecasts indicate that this unpredictability may continue until the end of the year,” he said.