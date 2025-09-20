Mercy Malaysia prepares sixth and seventh medical teams for Gaza

IPOH: Mercy Malaysia is preparing to deploy its sixth and seventh Special Medical Teams to Gaza soon to continue humanitarian missions despite facing technical and security challenges.

Its president Datuk Dr Ahmad Faizal Mohd Perdaus said the teams are expected to depart once all requirements are fulfilled, with the number of members depending on the situation in the war-torn territory.

He stated that if the ceasefire holds as before, they can send a larger team comprising six to eight members.

However, if the situation persists with the Israeli blockade, the team will be limited to four to five people, consisting of medical specialists to assist the people there.

Ahmad Faizal said Mercy Malaysia’s humanitarian missions in Gaza have never ceased, with the support of local partners who help deliver various forms of assistance.

He explained that for aid missions, they do have local manpower, including small-scale farming programmes led by locals to help supplement food supply.

He added that Mercy Malaysia also collaborates with the United Nations and several other non-governmental organisations to channel aid into areas inaccessible to its own team.

The situation in Gaza is now reported to be worsening following the latest Israeli attacks, making the delivery of humanitarian aid an urgent priority.

At the same time, he said Mercy Malaysia is not involved in the Global Sumud Flotilla mission but supports the noble efforts of more than 1,000 volunteers from various regions.

Earlier, Ahmad Faizal presented medical equipment worth 340,200 ringgit to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun’s Neurosurgical Critical Care Unit.

The equipment comprised portable ventilators, intensive care unit patient monitors, fluid management systems, and deep vein thrombosis prevention pumps.

Ahmad Faizal said the contribution was made in response to the urgent need for specialised equipment to facilitate patient treatment and strengthen the functions of the NCCU.

He noted that this is the second time HRPB’s NCCU has received support from Mercy Malaysia, following a contribution of more than 200,000 ringgit in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perak health director Datuk Dr Feisul Idzwan Mustapha said HRPB recorded one of the highest numbers of neurosurgical patients in Malaysia, with 1,025 cases reported between April and August this year.

He stated that the contribution from Mercy Malaysia is expected to improve treatment for stroke and critical neurosurgical cases in Perak. – Bernama