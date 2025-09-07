Mersing Polytechnic receives RM239,946 high-impact equipment grant

JOHOR BAHRU: Mersing Polytechnic has received a high-impact equipment grant valued at RM239,946 to enhance teaching and learning in electrical and electronics as well as cybersecurity fields.

Johor Education and Information Committee Chairman Aznan Tamin confirmed the grant includes SIEMENS PLC Trainer equipment for the E&E sector alongside high-end computers and Cyber Range Cloud equipment.

This initiative forms part of the Johor Talent Development Council’s continuous efforts to empower the Technical and Vocational Education and Training programme and produce skilled labour.

Aznan Tamin described this initiative as an important step in strengthening technical skills and producing high-quality human capital that meets current industry demands.

He stated that students will gain exposure to the latest technology relevant to industrial needs through these new facilities.

The Johor Education and Information Committee Chairman congratulated Mersing Polytechnic for being selected as one of the TVET institutions to receive this significant grant.

The official equipment handover ceremony took place today at Mersing Polytechnic’s Centre for Cybersecurity and E&E Education and Training.

Aznan Tamin expressed hope that students would fully utilise all provided facilities to develop into highly skilled and competitive workforce for Johor at both national and international levels. – Bernama