MetMalaysia issues continuous rain warning for three states

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for Johor until Friday, and Sarawak and Sabah until Sunday.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said the areas in Johor expected to be affected were the districts of Mersing and Kota Tinggi.

In Sarawak, continuous rain is expected until Dec 22, affecting Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit (Song and Kapit), Bintulu, and Miri (Subis, Beluru, Miri, and Marudi).

In Sabah, the rain is forecast for the west coast (Ranau and Kota Belud) and Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran, and Sandakan).

MetMalaysia reminded the public to remain vigilant and follow the instructions of the authorities to avoid any risks from the heavy rain.