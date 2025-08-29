MetMalaysia issues tropical depression advisory with no impact expected

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a Tropical Depression Advisory (a) at 8 pm today after detecting the storm system at latitude 17.2 north and longitude 110.8 east.

This location places the tropical depression approximately 303 kilometers northeast of Da Nang, Vietnam.

MetMalaysia’s National Weather and Earthquake Operations Centre confirmed the storm is moving west-northwest at 20 kilometers per hour.

Maximum wind speeds have been recorded at 56 kilometers per hour according to the department’s monitoring.

The tropical depression currently sits approximately 1,318 kilometers northwest of Kudat, Sabah.

MetMalaysia stated that there has been no significant impact on Malaysia so far. – Bernama