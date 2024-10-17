MIDA approves 12 data centre projects worth RM90.2b from 2021 to June 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Investment Development Board (MIDA) has approved 12 data centre investment projects that include data centre activities, cloud computing, and data hosting with an investment of RM90.2 billion over the period from 2021 to June 30, 2024.

The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) announced that of the total approved, six projects with an investment of RM68.9 billion - four in Johor and one each in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, have been completed and are operating.

“Another six projects are in various stages of planning or construction, namely one project in Negeri Sembilan, two projects in Selangor and three projects in Johor,“ MITI said in a written response on the Parliament website today.