MINDEF, KDN get RM40.7b to enhance national security - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Defence will receive RM21.2 billion next year, an RM1.4 billion raise from this year’s allocation, while the Home Ministry (KDN) will get RM19.5 billion, an increase of RM500 million from the allocation under Budget 2024, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that the government will continue to ensure the full preparedness of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), with RM5.8 billion allocated for maintenance and repair work and the procurement of new military assets.

“To leverage maintenance contracts, a new programme called PROTEGE – Veteran will be introduced specifically mandating contractors to provide job opportunities for MAF veterans, especially those with TVET qualifications,“ he said when tabling the Malaysia MADANI Budget 2025 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar, also the Finance Minister, mentioned that the government will focus on growing the local military industry through technology transfer from military asset suppliers and encouraging local industry players to penetrate export markets.

“For example, the local company Aerodyne, which has emerged as a leading global drone service provider, should be supported to export border control security applications,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar stated that more than RM2.12 billion is allocated for assets specifically for the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and uniformed services agencies under KDN to ensure domestic security through integrated efforts to curb the rising crime rates and to counter divisive elements that could disrupt national unity.

“In addition, new police stations will be built next year at a cost of RM2.1 billion, including the Pahang Contingent Police Headquarters, Wangsa Maju District Police Headquarters, Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters, and Tanjung Minyak Police Station in Melaka,“ he said.

On the South China Sea issue, Anwar stated that it should be resolved at the negotiation table, adding that Malaysia maintains its position that it can be peacefully handled.

“However, this does not mean we compromise our rights and sovereignty,” he emphasised.

He also said that maritime assets will be increased and maintained, including new acquisitions under the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, namely six vessels under the Ship Life Extension Programme Phase 2, a multi-purpose mission ship and two new generation patrol vessels.