KUALA LUMPUR: The Defence Ministry (MINDEF) is studying the use of 3D printing in maintaining, repairing and overhauling (MRO) its military assets throughout the country to reduce cost and time in procuring the replacement parts.

Its deputy minister, Adly Zahari said 3D printing was suitable as many of the assets used by the ministry are produced abroad and were costly and took time to bring into the country, and it would open up many job opportunities to locals, many of whom are trained in the field.

“I have found many proteges involved in 3D printing and some of them are children of armed forces veterans who are trained to produce the products that can benefit our military.

“I will get views from consumers as to how we can involve the 3D printing industry and expand in the defence industry with the support of MINDEF,” he said after visiting Global Component Asia and Global Turbine Asia in Subang, Selangor today.

He said that he had seen how armed forces veterans were involved in such industries during his visit today.

Adly was accompanied by the companies executive chairman Datuk Nonee Ashirin Mohd Rodzi and was given a briefing and had a first hand view of how the companies, which are deeply involved in MRO operations of aircraft, especially helicopters, operate.