Minister, MP appeal media fine

PETALING JAYA: DAP national deputy chairman Nga Kor Ming has thrown his weight behind Sin Chew Daily and Sinar Harian in their bid to appeal against the RM100,000 fines imposed by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

Stressing the values of compassion and press freedom, Nga said errors made in good faith should not attract harsh punishment.

“To err is human, to forgive is divine. On unintentional error, guidance and compassion are often more effective in correcting mistakes,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Nga said both outlets had acted responsibly. Sinar Harian apologised after inaccurately reporting on the biography of the inspector-general of police, while Sin Chew Daily issued a public apology and suspended staff over an incident involving the national flag.

“It is too harsh to demand stern punishment when others make an honest mistake, yet turn a blind eye when the same mistake is committed by themselves.

“Such actions undermine inclusivity and weaken freedom of speech and of the press in our country.”

The Housing and Local Government minister cited the Penang City Council’s approach during a similar incident under the Pakatan Harapan-led state government, when enforcement officers issued reminders and even helped replace inverted flags.

“Malaysia is a nation built on rule of law and civility, with respect for the rule of law as one of our Rukun Negara principles.

“Our nation’s foundation is also rooted in diversity, inclusiveness, compassion and openness.”

Nga added that the council’s gesture of guidance rather than punishment had earned public respect and should be a model for Malaysians.

“Only by upholding openness and tolerance can we prevent society from descending into extremism and polarisation.”

On Sept 19, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan also criticised the penalties, calling them “media bullying” that could fuel

self-censorship in newsrooms.

He argued the heavy fines appeared designed to pressure outlets into aligning with political or government narratives, rather than encouraging responsible journalism.

Takiyuddin noted that both publishers had already taken corrective steps by issuing apologies, which he said was sufficient.

“In the publishing industry, such measures are already a form of punishment as they affect credibility and reputation among readers. Only repeated or deliberate violations should justify punitive action.”

He added that as respected institutions that have long covered national affairs across different governments and leaders, Sin Chew and Sinar Harian were capable of addressing their errors responsibly and “should not be treated in such an unreasonable way”.