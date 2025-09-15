Miri police seek public help to identify tattooed body found on beach

MIRI: Police are seeking public assistance to identify a man whose body was discovered on the shoreline near Kampung Bakam yesterday.

Miri police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah confirmed the deceased had no identification documents on his person.

Initial examination revealed distinctive tattoos on the man’s left arm, right arm and back.

Medical personnel confirmed the man’s death at the scene before the body was transported for further examination.

The body has been transferred to Miri Hospital Forensic Department for a post-mortem procedure.

Police are currently investigating the case as a sudden death under standard protocols.

Authorities urge anyone with missing family members to contact specific police personnel for identification purposes.

Tanjung Lobang Police Station chief Sergeant Malina Kilat can be reached directly at 011-12017034 for information.

Alternatively, individuals may contact Tanjung Lobang Police Station at 085-437290 for assistance.

Members of the public can also visit their nearest police station to provide any relevant information. – Bernama