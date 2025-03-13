KUALA LUMPUR: The Muzakarah Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia (MKI Fatwa Committee) has decided that Ahli Sunnah Waljamaah is the country’s official mazhab (school of thought within Islamic jurisprudence) from a legal standpoint.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan said the decision was made during the committee meeting held on October 21 and 22 last year.

“The government has taken several key measures to strengthen the Ahli Sunah Waljamaah approach, which emphasises moderation and seeks to minimise divisions among Muslims.

“The government remains committed to the unity agenda among Muslims in the country while also focusing on strengthening adherence to Ahli Sunah Waljamaah and discouraging extremism stemming from differing views and ideologies,” he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

He was replying to a question from Senator Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof regarding the efforts of the MADANI government in addressing ideological differences that could affect Muslim unity.

Zulkifli said the MKI Fatwa Committee had previously determined, in its meeting on May 5, 1996, that all Muslims in Malaysia should follow the teachings of Islam based on Ahli Sunah Waljamaah in matters of creed, jurisprudence, and ethics.

According to him, among the government’s initiatives is the enhancement of the role of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) in collaboration with state Islamic institutions to ensure that the administration and governance of Islam align with Ahli Sunah Waljamaah principles.

“Efforts to coordinate and standardise fatwas, including syariah laws, are also carried out systematically in cooperation with state religious authorities.

“The MKI Fatwa Committee serves as an essential platform for addressing ideological differences. The committee meets at least three times a year to coordinate and standardise fatwas, ensuring they serve as a reference at both national and state levels,” he said.

He added that Friday sermons are also used as a means of reminding and advising Muslims to uphold moderation, harmony, peace, and unity while emphasising proper etiquette in handling differences.

Additionally, he said the government carries out various activities and programmes using both practical and verbal dakwah approaches to promote and strengthen the understanding of Islam.

“The government continues to enhance educational and knowledge-based programmes, including takmir sessions in mosques and suraus nationwide, forum perdana ehwal Islam, MADANI knowledge assemblies, hadis study sessions, and more,” he said.

Replying to a supplementary question from Senator Datin Ros Suryati Alang on whether the government would issue guidelines for speakers, Zulkifli said each state has a tauliah (accreditation) committee to monitor, regulate, and approve preaching applications.