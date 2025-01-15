MMA expresses concern over MOH’s pilot working shift system

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry’s move to implement its Waktu Berkerja Berlainan (WBB) shift system to pilot in seven hospitals from February 1 has raised significant concerns among healthcare workers, said the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA).

In a statement, today, MMA president Datuk Dr Kalwinder Singh Khaira opined that while the system aims to reduce working hours and improving conditions, its implementation risks further burdening an already overstretched public healthcare system.

“It will also affect the income of public healthcare medical officers (MOs) and specialists as the Ministry’s announced increase in on-call allowance will only be applicable for WBB on-call shifts on weekends and public holidays.

“While those on the WBB on-call shift system will work less hours on-call, they will stand to lose income from loss of weekday on-call allowance claims,” he said citing the ministry’s issued circular dated January 10.

It is learnt that under the WBB shift system, there is no allowance for working past 5pm on weekdays.

Furthermore graveyard shifts are treated as regular work hours included as part of the 45 hour work week.

The circular lists seven hospitals; Putrajaya Hospital; Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Klang; Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, Ipoh;

Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Star; Melaka Hospital; Slim River Hospital; and Tuanku Azizah Hospital.

“There is not enough manpower on the ground to be in a position to reduce work hours.

“Before we can even consider reducing any work hours, the manpower issues (healthcare worker maldistribution and shortages) which has persisted nationwide, must first be resolved,” he said.

At present, Dr Kalwinder said the current distribution of our healthcare workforce is struggling to manage the high workloads.

“It needs to be noted that over 70% of the population rely on public healthcare services.

“Any reduction in work hours without addressing manpower shortages will impact inpatient care and the running of clinics and other services in the hospital,” he warned.

The MMA, he said, expressed hope that the Medical Advisory and Action Committee who prepared the guidelines will further engage with clinicians and other stakeholders on the ground on the feasibility of implementing the modified shift working system for medical officers.

“Last but not least, we call on the government to immediately implement its announced increase in on-call allowance across all public healthcare facilities, regardless of shift system.

“As it stands, those hospitals and departments that cannot implement the WBB due to manpower shortages will see their doctors not benefitting at all.

“This risks further demoralising an already overworked workforce,” he said.

The on-call allowance which has not seen an increase for more than a decade, he said serves as compensation for medical officers and specialists, recognising their dedication and sacrifices in delivering 24-hour healthcare services every day to meet the needs of the population.

“The doctors who had been eagerly awaiting the good news on the on-call increase as announced by the Health Minister and also The Prime Minister during the Budget 2025 tabling last year, are now disappointed and upset.

“In addition, manpower shortages that will limit the feasibility of new systems like WBB should be addressed and stakeholders engaged.

“Only then can we move on to meaningful reforms that will benefit both healthcare workers and the public,” he added.