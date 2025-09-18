MMEA detains boat with 20 illegal immigrants off Tanjung Kling

MELAKA: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) of Melaka and Negeri Sembilan has detained a boat carrying 20 illegal immigrants in the waters of Tanjung Kling.

Its director, Maritime Captain Salehuddin Zakaria, said they initially obtained information about the boat from the Johor Bahru Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre based on a report from the Klang Vessel Traffic System.

A MMEA patrol boat was deployed to the location and detected the boat drifting at about 11 nautical miles southwest of Tanjung Kling at 9.25 pm.

Upon inspection, the boat was found to have 20 people, including the tekong, aged between nine and 45 years old.

They comprised 13 men, five women and two children according to a statement issued today.

Preliminary investigations found that the boat was believed to be heading for the Pulau Besar waters to transfer the illegal immigrants to a local boat when it suffered an engine malfunction.

Most of the illegal immigrants had used the services of a smuggling syndicate they found through advertisements on social media.

They paid a certain sum of money for the perilous journey according to the MMEA director.

The boat and all the passengers were taken to the Melaka and Negeri Sembilan Maritime Jetty for further processing.

The case is being investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

Those with information regarding any smuggling activities or illegal entry of immigrants can contact the Melaka and Negeri Sembilan Maritime Operations Centre at 06-3876730.

They can also use the emergency hotline 999 to assist in efforts to curb cross-border crimes at sea. – Bernama