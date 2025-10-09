MMEA detains overloaded passenger boat near Pulau Ketam

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency detained a passenger boat carrying 48 people, far exceeding its permitted capacity of 12 passengers.

The detention occurred approximately 0.4 nautical miles southwest of Pulau Ketam following a public complaint received around 1.55 pm.

Selangor MMEA director Maritime Captain Abdul Muhaimin Muhammad Salleh stated his department acted immediately on the information about an overloaded boat at the Pulau Ketam passenger jetty.

A MMEA patrol boat was deployed to the location and successfully intercepted the passenger vessel shortly after receiving the complaint.

An inspection revealed the boat was operated by three local men, including a 63-year-old skipper and two crew members aged 33 and 59.

Further examination confirmed the boat was carrying 48 passengers, violating its valid operating license limit of 12 people.

Abdul Muhaimin emphasised this constitutes a serious offence because it compromises passenger safety during emergencies or unexpected incidents.

The passenger boat and its three crew members were escorted to the Pulau Indah Marine Police Jetty for further processing.

MMEA investigating officers will handle the case under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 for further legal action. – Bernama