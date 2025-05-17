MMEA detains Vietnamese fishing boat with 300kg of catch

KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in Kelantan have detained a Vietnamese fishing vessel carrying 300 kilograms of seafood for allegedly encroaching on national waters off Tok Bali.

State MMEA director Maritime Captain Erwan Shah Soahdi said the boat was intercepted during a routine patrol on Friday, approximately 105 nautical miles from the Tok Bali estuary.

He added that the vessel was spotted behaving suspiciously and attempted to flee towards international waters before being stopped by an enforcement vessel.

“Our officers carried out a force boarding to stop the boat and secure the area in the interest of national maritime security,” he said in a statement today.

Five crew members, including the captain, all believed to be Vietnamese nationals aged between 28 and 47, were found on board.

The vessel also carried navigation equipment, communication devices and 300 litres of diesel. The total value of the seized assets, including the catch, is estimated at nearly RM100,000.

Preliminary investigations suggest the vessel was engaged in illegal fishing activities and is being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Fisheries Act 1985 for operating without valid permits.

Under Section 16(3) of the same act, the captain also faces action for failing to declare the vessel’s flag, route and destination.

All five crew members are also being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for not possessing valid identification documents.

Erwan said the MMEA remains firm against maritime encroachment and illegal fishing in Malaysian waters.