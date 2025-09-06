MMEA ends search for missing Tumpat fisherman after 881 sq nm operation

KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency has terminated the search and rescue operation for missing fisherman Ahmad Hussin after an extensive search covering 881 square nautical miles yielded no results.

The 71-year-old fisherman is feared drowned after venturing out alone from Tanjung Kuala Jetty on Sunday morning and failing to return by noon as usual.

Kelantan MMEA director Maritime Captain Erwan Shah Soahdi confirmed the operation’s conclusion citing challenging sea conditions with strong winds and storms hampering search efforts.

Enforcement assets will continue routine patrols and monitoring operations throughout state waters despite the formal search conclusion.

Authorities expressed gratitude to multiple agencies including the MMEA Air Operations Division, Civil Defence Force, Marine Police Force, and Fire and Rescue Department for their assistance.

The Bangkok Rescue Coordination Centre of Thailand also received appreciation for their cooperative efforts in the cross-border search operation.

Mohd Zulkarnain Ahmad, the missing fisherman’s 31-year-old son, maintains hope that his father’s body will be recovered for proper burial despite the search ending.

The family conducted special prayers and Yasin recitations at Masjid Bunohan seeking closure while accepting the likely outcome.

Maritime officials reiterated safety advice for fishermen to always wear life jackets and avoid sailing alone to prevent similar incidents.

Ahmad Hussin, father of seven children, had departed alone in a fiber boat at 7:30 am on Sunday for what became his final fishing trip. – Bernama