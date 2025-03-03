KUALA LUMPUR: The National Council for Local Government (MNKT) has agreed to approve guidelines for low-carbon and climate-resilient urban planning.

The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), in a statement, said the decision was made during the 85th MNKT Meeting today, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and attended by Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, state executive councillors, relevant federal ministers, and senior government officials.

According to the statement, the guidelines will serve as a crucial document in addressing climate change in urban planning through the preparation of development plans, particularly the Local Plan (RT).

“The RT preparation process in the future will also be more implementable, based on the use of scientific data and Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission information.

“This will further support the nation’s aspiration to achieve net-zero GHG emissions as early as 2050,” it said.

Meanwhile, KPKT said that the meeting also agreed to implement community service orders for minor littering offences under the proposed amendments to the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing (Amendment) Act 2025, the Local Government (Amendment) Act 2025, and the Streets, Drainage and Building (Amendment) Act 2025.

“The implementation of community service orders aims to help the government curb and address minor littering activities while educating offenders to be more mindful of environmental cleanliness, reducing pollution and health risks.

“This sentencing measure also supports government policies under the 12th Malaysia Plan, the Solid Waste Circular Economy Blueprint, and the National Cleanliness Policy to ensure that cleanliness becomes a culture within society,” it said.

Additionally, in continuing urban planning that prioritises sustainable development, the 85th MNKT Meeting also agreed to improve the criteria for upgrading local authorities (PBT).

The proposal aims to refine the current PBT upgrading criteria as outlined in the Circular of the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Housing and Local Government No. 4 of 2008.

“The meeting also took note of improvements to the application process for establishing private hospitals under the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 [Act 586]. These enhancements by the Ministry of Health have reduced the application period from 24 months to just six months, benefiting all stakeholders.

“The 85th MNKT Meeting also acknowledged improvements in the approval process for foreign artiste performances under the concert category,” it added.