Mobile comms system ‘PRIME’ launched to boost disaster preparedness

CYBERJAYA: The Mobile Integrated Radio and Internet Communication System (PRIME), a strategic initiative by the Ministry of Communications through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), was launched today to bolster preparedness in facing disasters and emergencies in public areas.

PRIME, launched by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil here, is a vehicle-based mobile integrated communication system equipped with satellite, cellular, two-way radio, Wi-Fi and drone technologies, fully developed by MCMC using a combination of local and foreign technologies.

In his officiating speech at the launch ceremony, Fahmi said communication services are now a basic necessity that is essential in driving economic growth and societal progress.

“However, in recent years, we have witnessed a rise in crises and natural disasters such as floods and landslides, as well as man-made disasters like fires or technical disruptions.

“These situations sometimes also disrupt communication services, even though such moments are when communication is most critical. Therefore, PRIME was developed as a strategic support system to ensure communication capability can continue during operations,” he said.

From a technical standpoint, PRIME is designed with the capability to combine bandwidth from satellite and cellular connections (bandwidth bonding) to provide high-speed Internet access that is more stable and efficient.

The Internet coverage can reach up to 150 metres around the PRIME vehicle, supported by Wi-Fi access points that function to extend the coverage when service is required.

Additionally, PRIME is equipped with a mobile radio system that allows communication in areas with no coverage or when terrestrial networks are disrupted.

It also supports community outreach programmes such as the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI), serving as a mobile digital hub that enables Internet demonstrations and community activities to be carried out directly at targeted locations.

Meanwhile, at a press conference following the launch, Fahmi said two more PRIME units will be developed in stages this year at an estimated cost of up to RM1 million each.

“One unit (launched today) will be stationed at MCMC headquarters and the other two will be deployed to Sabah and Sarawak, expected to be ready in the fourth quarter of 2025,” he said.

Fahmi also expressed hope that MCMC can establish cooperation with other agencies such as the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) to ensure the equipment is fully utilised, especially during disasters and emergencies.

He said MCMC will also be asked to review the use of PRIME after a certain period, to assess areas for improvement and evaluate the system’s suitability.

“We expect that by October, we can conduct several dry runs and test runs with the teams, especially in states expected to face the Northeast Monsoon, and assess the preparedness of the expertise involved,” said Fahmi.