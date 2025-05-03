KUALA LUMPUR: Mocking religious practices undermines the values of mutual respect and understanding that are essential for a harmonious society, said Deputy Minister of National Unity, Senator K. Saraswathy.

Referring to a viral video allegedly showing three presenters from an Astro-owned radio station mocking religious rituals, she said such actions are not only offensive but also reflect a lack of cultural and religious sensitivity.

“Media outlets play a significant role in shaping public attitudes, and they must do so with respect and awareness of Malaysia’s diverse cultural heritage. They have a responsibility to promote inclusivity and understanding,” she said in a statement.

Saraswathy said the Ministry of National Unity has been actively fostering national harmony through the Understand, Respect and Accept concept.

“However, a single act of insensitivity such as this undermines the ministry’s relentless efforts in advancing the National Unity agenda,” she said.

The deputy minister also expressed appreciation to Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil for his swift action in addressing the matter.

“This incident highlights a deeper issue of cultural insensitivity that must be tackled to prevent similar occurrences in the future,” she said.

Yesterday, the management of Astro Audio announced that the three radio presenters involved had been suspended from going on air until further notice pending an internal investigation.

Astro Audio also reiterated its firm stance on the matter and expressed regret over the incident.