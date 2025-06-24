MOE clarifies no circular on A- grade exclusion in matriculation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry (MOE) has never issued any circular stating that an A- grade is not considered an excellent result or that students with such grades are ineligible to apply for the matriculation programme.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek dismissed the claims as baseless and stressed that all students with excellent academic achievement are eligible to apply for the programme under the existing merit system.

“We have never issued any circular stating that A- is not equivalent to an A, or that A- is not excellent. We have never said such a thing,” she said.

She was speaking to reporters at the 2024 Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM), Malaysian University English Test and Malay Language Proficiency Certificate for Foreign Nationals Outstanding Student Award Ceremony here today.

Fadhlina said this year’s matriculation intake process was among the most orderly and smooth, conducted transparently by taking into account various factors, including the number of subjects taken and the stipulated merit points.

She added that programmes focusing on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) continue to prioritise student selection based on academic performance and merit, including through the Physical Activity, Sports and Co-curriculum Assessment (PAJSK) system.

“I hope this explanation clears the air. We have conducted this process fairly to ensure that all students are given opportunities based on priority and the allocated quotas,” she said.

She also said that automatic admission into MOE’s matriculation programme is given to students who obtain 10As and above (A+ and A grades).

In another development, Fadhlina said the ministry will establish a Form Six Council by October to strengthen student leadership and serve as a voice for students nationwide.

She said the council will bring together student leaders from across the country once school-level leadership elections are completed.

“Once new students register for Form Six, we will begin the leadership selection process for their associations. The selected leaders will then be brought together under the Form Six Council,” she said.

Fadhlina said the establishment of the council aims to foster closer engagement between students, the ministry and its top leadership.

“This council will undoubtedly enhance Form Six student leadership. It will serve as their voice and bring them closer to the MOE and the minister, as it will be placed under the Education Minister’s purview.

“We will build a strong Form Six team spirit... they will also be given opportunities to work with me in the office, gaining exposure to processes and internship programmes,” she said.