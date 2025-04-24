PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is conducting a thorough investigation into an error involving the display of the Jalur Gemilang in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) Results Analysis Report that was distributed today.

The ministry said immediate and firm action has been taken against all those involved.

“This negligence is unacceptable as the Jalur Gemilang is a symbol of national pride and sovereignty,“ it said in a statement.

The MOE also apologised for the error and instructed that the printed analysis reports be returned, with corrections currently being made.

Earlier, several images generated by artificial intelligence were featured on pages 14 and 15, showing an incorrect version of the Jalur Gemilang.