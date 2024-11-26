MOE’s mental health screening identifies students with emotional challenges

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has introduced Mental Health Screening as an early detection tool to identify students with emotional challenges, said Deputy Minister of Education Wong Kah Woh.

He explained that the annual screening is conducted for all students in Year 5 to Form 6, and those identified with severe emotional issues undergo screening twice a year.

He said students showing early signs of depression receive immediate support through focused interventions using the Mental Health Module, the Mental Health Intervention Programme (PRISMA), and the Adolescent Mental Health Module.

“These modules equip students with stress management and problem-solving skills, and teach them how to regulate emotions effectively,“ he said during a question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today, in response to a query from Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (PH-Bandar Tun Razak).

Dr. Wan Azizah inquired about the ministry’s response following a United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) report, which revealed that 12.3 percent of teenagers aged 15 to 17 living in People’s Housing Projects (PPR) in the Klang Valley are struggling with mental health issues and are at risk of suicide.

Wong stated that the MOE provides psycho-educational resources through infographics, short videos, the mental health website, and self-wellness guides across various social media platforms.

He elaborated that for students identified with severe or very severe depression, schools will arrange consultation sessions with their parents or guardians before referring them for treatment with medical specialists at nearby clinics or hospitals.

These consultations also introduce parents or guardians to relaxation and mindfulness techniques to support their children’s mental well-being, he added.

The MOE is working closely with the Ministry of Health to develop guidelines for referring students with mental health issues and to implement the Health Promotion in Learning Institutions (HePiLI) programme, he concluded.