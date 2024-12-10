MOE takes precautions in anticipation of floods

KUALA NERUS: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is prepared to respond to potential flooding in anticipation of the Northeast Monsoon, which is expected to arrive earlier this year.

Education director-general Azman Adnan said that various plans have been developed to manage the situation, including activating the flood committee at the state education department level.

“We have activated the flood committee at the state education department level, ensuring that if flooding occurs, we will be equipped to handle the situation effectively. This includes ensuring that schools designated as temporary relief centres are fully prepared to accommodate affected local residents,” he said.

He made these remarks after officiating the MOE’s Fitness Programme in conjunction with National Sports Day 2024 at the Terengganu State Sports Complex in Gong Badak, near here today.

Azman further noted that for schools at risk of flooding, the MOE is prepared to implement alternative learning and teaching methods, including online.

On Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi urged the public to remain vigilant and prepare for the possibility of flooding, as the Northeast Monsoon is expected to begin earlier, in the fourth week of this month due to changing weather patterns.