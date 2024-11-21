MOE targets six key areas to meet global standards in educational development plan

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will intensify efforts to achieve the global standards outlined in the existing Malaysian Education Blueprint 2013-2025 (MEB) by prioritising on six key focus areas, said Education director-general Azman Adnan.

He said the key focus areas are Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), digital education, Upholding the Malay Language and Strengthening the English Language (MBMMBI) policy, curriculum intervention, preschool alignment, and the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields.

“The aim is to plan initiatives to address the issue of school dropouts, promote and nurture students’ interest in STEM, especially at the school level through programmes and activities organised by the MOE and external agencies.

“We also want to enhance students’ language proficiency so that they become fluent in Malay and confident in communicating in English,” he said in a special interview on the significance and achievements of the MEB and the ongoing educational reforms recently.

Citing an example in the curriculum intervention cluster, Azman said a total of 122,062 Year One students in the 2024/2025 academic session are participating in an intervention programme to improve their reading, writing, and arithmetic (3R) skills over three months since July.

Regarding the digital education cluster, he said 99.9 per cent of schools have strategic partners for digital education, while 86.5 per cent of schools are equipped with teaching and learning devices at their computer labs.

“For STEM, the MOE will promote and nurture students’ interest in the field, particularly at the school level, through programmes and activities organised by the ministry and external agencies,” Azman added.