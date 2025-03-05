KUALA SELANGOR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) seized 21,571 illegal health products worth RM37.5 million in 2024, an increase of nearly 8 percent from the 20,157 items worth RM24.8 million confiscated in 2023.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the majority of the seized items were unregistered products, particularly supplements, accounting for 17,630 cases, with an additional 3,941 units of cosmetics without MOH notification.

“This reflects a concerning trend, but the authorities are taking firm and proactive measures to tackle the issue,” he said after launching the Central Zone Reject Illegal Medicines Expedition (TOBaTS) programme today.

Dzulkefly noted that nearly 70 percent of the seized products were traced to complaints involving the online sale of medicines.

He cautioned that the use of illegal medications can pose serious long-term health risks, potentially damaging vital organs such as the liver, kidneys and nervous system.

Dzulkefly further explained that illegal medications generally fall into five categories: counterfeit drugs, products not registered with the Ministry of Health, items adulterated with banned substances, illegally sourced products and unapproved imports.

He urged the public to be vigilant, particularly when buying health products online, and to always verify their authenticity.

“Consumers must ensure that every product carries a valid ‘MAL’ registration number and the Farma Tag security hologram.

“Verification can be done via the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Division (NPRA) website at www.npra.gov.my or through the FarmaChecker mobile app,” he said.

He added that the public can also report any suspicious health products via the Public Complaint Management System (SisPAA) portal or by contacting the Pharmacy Enforcement Division at 03-7841 3200.