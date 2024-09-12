Mohamed Khaled arrives in Australia for two-day visit

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin arrived in Melbourne today for a two-day official visit to further strengthen defence cooperation between Malaysia and Australia.

Mohamed Khaled will call on Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, who is also Defence Minister, and later co-chair the 4th Malaysia-Australia Joint Defence Programme (MAJDP) High-Level Committee (HLC) meeting.

“The MAJDP HLC meeting involves the senior leadership of the defence ministries and armed forces of both countries.

“It will discuss, among other things, measures to further strengthen defence cooperation between Malaysia and Australia, both bilaterally and multilaterally, including maritime domain awareness, information sharing, and future areas of cooperation,“ he said in a statement.

Earlier, Mohamed Khaled was welcomed at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport by Consul-General of Malaysia in Melbourne Nik Muhammad Nasyron Syah Nik Daud and Defence Adviser in the High Commission of Malaysia in Canberra, Colonel Mahamad Fazli Mat Idris.