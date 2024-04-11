Mohamed Khaled holds further talks on Kuwait fighter jet acquisition

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today met with Kuwait’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Rashed M R Al-Saleh, for a follow-up discussion on Malaysia’s interest in acquiring fighter jets from the Kuwait Air Force (KAF).

In a social media post, Mohamed Khaled shared that the meeting at the Ministry of Defence was a follow-up to his official working visit to Kuwait in early October.

“During my time in Kuwait, I held meetings with the country’s Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, who is also the Defence and Interior Minister.

“I also visited Ahmad Al-Jaber Air Base, which houses the squadron responsible for operating the F/A-18C/D Legacy Hornet fighter jets owned by the KAF,” he said.

According to Mohamed Khaled, the acquisition of these fighter jets would enhance the capability and readiness of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).