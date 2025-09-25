Mohd Chan restaurant chain founder to be laid to rest today

KUALA LUMPUR: The founder of the popular Restoran Mohd Chan chain, Datuk Dr Mohd Chan Abdullah, will be laid to rest this afternoon following his passing.

His funeral is scheduled for 1.30 pm at the Bukit Kiara 2 Muslim cemetery.

The family announced the arrangements in a post on the Mohd Chan Malaysia Facebook page.

Funeral rites will be conducted at Masjid At-Taqwa in Taman Tun Dr Ismail.

Family and friends may pay their last respects at the mosque from 10.00 am until 12.00 pm.

The funeral prayers will be held immediately after the Zohor prayer.

Mohd Chan, 72, passed away at Sungai Buloh Hospital at 7.09 pm yesterday.

He established the restaurant chain in 2007, which grew to become a beloved dining destination.

The restaurants are famous for their halal Cantonese cuisine, attracting a multi-ethnic clientele.

Popular dishes include roasted duck, dim sum, and wantan noodles.

The chain now operates 18 branches, most of which are located in the Klang Valley.

Datuk Aminurrahim Mohamed, Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), expressed his condolences.

He noted that the late Mohd Chan served as an Honorary Officer of the Federal Territories APM.

Aminurrahim conveyed his sympathies on behalf of all APM staff in a Facebook post.

He prayed for Mohd Chan’s soul to be blessed with mercy and placed among the righteous. – Bernama