Mohd Na’im calls for ulama to guide government on Muslim affairs

PUTRAJAYA: Ulama have been urged to continue playing an active role by offering views, suggestions, and criticisms to the government on matters concerning Muslim interests in Malaysia.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar stressed the importance of strengthening ties between religious scholars and national leaders to ensure the country progresses on the right path.

“If there are issues that require advice or criticism, we (the government) are open to it,“ he said after officiating the National Umara’-Ulama’ Pondok Dialogue (UMRAN) 2025 at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque.

The three-day event, themed ‘Fiqh Mizan in Driving the MADANI Ummah’, gathered 200 pondok teachers and scholars nationwide. Mohd Na’im highlighted that the dialogue aligns with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s vision for pondok ulama to contribute actively to national policies.

He added that his ministry plans to hold UMRAN regularly, providing a platform for scholars to exchange ideas and strengthen networking among pondok institutions. “This meeting will reinforce their role in society,“ he said.

Mohd Na’im also called for modernizing pondok education while preserving its core values. Proposed reforms include enhancing teachers’ understanding of global issues, exposing students to technology and foreign languages, and improving institutional safety and cooperation.

“UMRAN serves as a bridge between Islamic jurisprudence and governance, ensuring ulama’s voices influence national policies and development remains syariah-guided,“ he said. - Bernama