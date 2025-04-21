PUTRAJAYA: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar has proposed that the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YAPEIM) should have a building bearing its name to symbolise its long-standing role in strengthening the economic development of the Muslim community.

He said he proposed the matter to Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) president, Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud, last month and received a positive response.

“Today, I officiated the Ochre@Alamanda building. I have discussed the possibility of renaming it to Menara or Wisma YAPEIM with the PPj president, insya-Allah.

“He (Fadlun) agreed to the proposal in principle. But the formal process will take some time,” he told reporters after YAPEIM’s Aidilfitri celebration today.

Established in October 1976, YAPEIM is one of 14 agencies under the purview of the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs).

The agency plays a key role in supporting the well-being of the ummah, guided by three core pillars: economic empowerment, educational assistance, and community support.

Earlier in his speech, Mohd Na’im expressed hope that YAPEIM’s future headquarters would serve as a catalyst and source of motivation for its leadership and staff to strive for greater excellence in service.

“May all of YAPEIM’s efforts and the work of its staff be eased in their mission to support communities in need, through programmes that address current challenges and offer effective solutions,” he said.

On YAPEIM’s recent initiatives, he noted that the agency allocated RM1.2 million to support 7,700 students in need through its MADANI Ramadan programmes across more than 20 locations nationwide.

The beneficiaries included students from higher education institutions and schools, particularly those from low-income families and the B40 group, each of whom received a RM100 cash contribution.