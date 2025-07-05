MOHE directs VCs to study SST impact on university students

SUNGAI PETANI: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) has instructed university vice-chancellors to conduct a detailed study to assess the impact of the expanded scope of the Sales and Services Tax (SST) on their students.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said the objective of the study is to determine whether the SST expansion, which came into effect on July 1, has directly or indirectly contributed to higher learning costs.

“We will examine in detail what is meant by the alleged increase in costs. What has been announced by the government relates to higher fees for international students coming to study in Malaysia due to increased tariffs or taxes on their education,” he said.

“We’ve already communicated this matter and gathered feedback. However, there may be other elements, either directly or indirectly, affecting local students as well,” said Zambry, who is also Barisan Nasional secretary-general and Umno Supreme Council member, to reporters after officiating the Umno Merbok Division meeting here today.

Expanding on the matter, Zambry said the study would cover all aspects related to student learning, including utility costs such as electricity for those living in rental housing.

Previously, Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) Student Representative Council president Mohamad Amar Aidid Mohd Zain was reported as saying that the expanded scope of SST, effective since Tuesday, was believed to have financial implications for students.

According to Mohamad Amar Aidid, the inclusion of digital subscriptions, electronic repairs, laundry services and online purchases under the SST has had a direct impact on students’ cost of living.

Meanwhile, Zambry said the Malaysian Higher Education Blueprint 2025–2035, developed by the ministry, has been finalised and is expected to be launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim this November.

On reports of university students being diagnosed with HIV, Zambry said the ministry is leaving it to the respective institutions to monitor the situation and take appropriate action.

- Bernama